Ants are common insects, but they have some unique capabilities. It is shocking yet interesting to know that a single ant can carry 50 times its own bodyweight, and they'll even work together to move bigger objects as a group. This was proved after the viral video shows a group of ants carrying a gold chain on an uneven floor. The video has gained traction on the internet since it was shared.

The viral video opens up to show a group of ants lifting up what looks like a gold chain and moving it along the way on a rocky terrain. The little creatures were seen putting up all the efforts in order to move the chain. Sharing the video on Twitter, an IFS officer, Susanta Nanada wrote, "Tiny gold smugglers". He then continued with a quirky question "The question is,under which section of IPC they can be booked?".

Tiny gold smugglers 😀😀

The question is,under which section of IPC they can be booked? pic.twitter.com/IAtUYSnWpv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 28, 2022

Netizens call it 'Intriguing!'

The trending video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 119K views accompanied by several likes and retweets. The video has also prompted many to express their views, "Enchanted ants.. straight from hogwarts", a user wrote. The second user spelled, "See nothing is impossible Collective effort We can do anything Team sprit and team work will help us achieve anything". The third user expressed, "I can see the teamwork here".

Intriguing! why and for what are they taking it . — ಮಿಡಿ ಉಪ್ಪಿನಕಾಯಿ 🇮🇳 (@kalayatasmainma) June 28, 2022

Enchanted ants.. straight from hogwarts. — Gyanu (@ImAmardeep007) June 28, 2022

See nothing is impossible

Collective effort

We can do anything

Team sprit and team work will help us achieve anything — Ramakrishna jana deo (@DeoAu15) June 29, 2022

I can see the teamwork here ❤ — Smrutiranjan Sahoo🇮🇳 (@Smruti309319) June 29, 2022

Image: Twitter/@susantananda3