Everyone plans unique arrangements for their big day, from outfits to all the performances, every little thing matters on one's wedding day. But the most important thing to be planned is the bride's entry. While most brides like to keep their walk down the aisle simple and authentic, one such special video is going viral for a different reason.

In the now-viral video, the bride's son can be seen adorably running over to hug his mother. Yes, you read that right!

The viral clip opens up to show a boy, who was the ring bearer at his mother’s wedding, came running up to his mom when she began to walk down the aisle. The bride, dressed in a beautiful white wedding dress, broke into tears as the heartwarming moment makes her emotional. She then held her son’s hand while her father joined her on the other side to hold the boy's other hand. The clip was shared on Instagram, "'HEY MOM!' This adorable little ring bearer sees his mom walking down the aisle.. the rest is ADORABLE," read the caption on the video.

'This could not be more perfect!', netizens react

The video has so far garnered 40.1K views accompanied by many likes and comments. The video has prompted people to put out their views as it seemed adorable to watch a little boy running towards his mother on her big day. "Children make everything better," a user wrote.

Another user spelled, "This could not be more perfect!". The third user commented, "Best of all, mommy."

Image: Unsplash