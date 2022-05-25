Dance is one of the best ways to lift your spirits and while the Internet is often swamped with dance videos of different kinds, depicting people of various ages performing various forms of dance, one such video has been running viral on social media, which shows a mix of graceful Bharatnatyam and freestyle hip-hop moves. The dance was choreographed by Usha Jey, who also posted the same on social media.

The dance video opens up to show three dancers in saree dancing to Lil Wayne’s 2018 hit Uproar ft. Swizz Beatz, but later on takes all by surprise. As the video progressed, the choreography showed the mix of delicate moves seen in the Indian classical dance form with the edgy style of popping of Hip-Hip, the graceful performance of the dance routine has set the internet on fire.

The video emerged on social media platform Instagram with the caption, "#HybridBharatham is my way of switching between Hip-Hop and Bharathanatyam, 2 dances that I love, learn and respect. My aim is to keep the essence of each dance and create something that does justice to who I am."

'Omg girls': Netizens react

The video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 1.7 million views. The video has also prompted many to put out their views, a user wrote, "oh my god!!!!!!! you are everything. y’all killed this wow". The second user expressed, "Omggg what a vibe guys!! Ahhh you guys smashed it! Again and again!!!". The third user spelled, "This was such a VIBE!!!! You girls slayed it." However, a section of people didn't quite like it as they believed the video killed the authenticity of both the dance forms.

In another video that has gone viral, a little girl can be seen adorably inside a metro train. The video shows how she had a lot of fun as she grooves to the guitar-based tune of the popular Bollywood song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, flaunting a big smile and a cute expression on her face. Without caring much about the people inside the vehicle, the little one looked extremely delighted. She was in complete sync with her steps and danced quite effortlessly. This video garnered around 1.39 lakh likes. The cute expressions of the girl won the internet.

Image: Instagram/@usha_jey