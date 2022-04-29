Viral Video Shows Dog Helping Men In Planting Potatoes, Leaves Netizens In Awe; Watch

Dogs are known to be the most loyal creatures on the earth but they are helpful too, this was seen in a video running viral on the Internet. The wholesome clip shared on Reddit, shows an adorable dog taking up the role of helper and was seen assisting two men in planting potatoes. The video has grabbed the attention of many on social media. Surely, this wholesome clip of a cute dog will make you watch the video again.

In the viral video shared by a Reddit user, it can be seen that a man has a basket filled with potatoes kept beside him. He was seen picking the potatoes and placing them inside the pits on the farming land. On the other hand, there was one more person who was seen filling the pits with the soil after that. Now the twist comes when an adorable dog enters the scenario and can be seen assisting them in filling the pits with the soil. "I can help with potatoes too," read the caption on the video.

Netizens' reactions to the video

The video has accumulated more than 48,000 upvotes since it was shared and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to post various remarks. People couldn’t stop praising the canine for all its help. "The loyal potato hound", a Reddit user spelled. The second user wrote, "This is adorable". The third user commented, "I love when a dog sees what you’re doing, understands the objective, and decides to try and help. I had a husky who would see me sweeping leaves off the deck or raking the yard, and he’d put his nose to the ground and start walking slowly, trying to push leaves into a pile for me. It… wasn’t as helpful as he probably thought he was being But it was adorable and really cool that he figured it out on his own and wanted to help".

Image: Reddit/AnimalsBeingBros