Viral Video Shows Friend Stealing Money Off Groom's Garland On Wedding Day; Watch

The internet is a treasure trove of videos, that often throws light into interesting, sometimes weird, aspects of people's lives from across the world. In one such video, that is now going viral on the internet, a man can be seen stealing money from his friend, the groom's garland, at his wedding. This act has left people on social media in splits and is being played over and over again.

As the video starts, the groom can be seen surrounded by people and talking to his relatives. His friend, sitting next to him, was seen trying to grab a few currency notes from the garland the groom was wearing. The groom turned around for once, and his friend stopped. However, as soon as gets busy listening to the conversation, the friend quickly grabbed a few currency notes and put them in his pocket.

'Indian money heist', Netizens react

The now-viral video has left people in splits. While the exact location and time of the video remain unknown, it hasn't stopped netizens from throwing in their opinions on the same. SInce being posted, the video has garnered over 1.9 million views and 98.6K likes. "Ab is paise use gift Dunga (will now use this money to buy a gift)", the caption to the video read.

Reacting to in a netizen quipped, "Indian money heist". A second user commented, "This is business". Take a look at some reactions below:

(Image: @meemlogy/Instagram)