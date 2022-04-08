Last Updated:

Viral Video Shows Friend Stealing Money Off Groom's Garland On Wedding Day; Watch

In the video posted on social media, a man can be seen stealing money from his friend, the groom's garland, at his wedding, leaving netizens in splits.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Viral video

Image: @meemlogy/Instagram


The internet is a treasure trove of videos, that often throws light into interesting, sometimes weird, aspects of people's lives from across the world. In one such video, that is now going viral on the internet, a man can be seen stealing money from his friend, the groom's garland, at his wedding. This act has left people on social media in splits and is being played over and over again. 

As the video starts, the groom can be seen surrounded by people and talking to his relatives. His friend, sitting next to him, was seen trying to grab a few currency notes from the garland the groom was wearing. The groom turned around for once, and his friend stopped. However, as soon as gets busy listening to the conversation, the friend quickly grabbed a few currency notes and put them in his pocket. 

Watch the video below: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meemlogy (@meemlogy)

'Indian money heist', Netizens react

The now-viral video has left people in splits. While the exact location and time of the video remain unknown, it hasn't stopped netizens from throwing in their opinions on the same. SInce being posted, the video has garnered over 1.9 million views and 98.6K likes. "Ab is paise use gift Dunga (will now use this money to buy a gift)", the caption to the video read. 

READ | Bride showcasing flexibility skills during varmala ceremony leaves netizens amused; Watch

Reacting to in a netizen quipped, "Indian money heist". A second user commented, "This is business". Take a look at some reactions below:

READ | Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar tie the knot: Watch first post by bride after ceremony

(Image: @meemlogy/Instagram)

READ | UP election: Newly-wed bride casts vote in Firozabad before leaving for her in-laws' house
READ | Sheetal Thakur flaunts her traditional Nath & Kaleeras; 'Making of a Himachali Bride'
READ | Vikrant Massey’s wife Sheetal is all smiles in throwback pic from pre-wedding festivities

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Viral video, Viral news, Wedding
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND