Grandkids and grandparents share a beautiful bond that's both explainable and special. They are the ones who always stand by each other's sides and support each other.

However, this love is not restricted to humans and is also extended to pets. As of now, this was seen in a video that was shared on Instagram, where an elderly woman is seen feeding treats to her dog. The viral video has melted the hearts of people online.

The viral video opens up to show the elderly woman feeding treats to her dog and playing with it. As the video progressed, the text inserted in it read, "The grandma who didn’t want a dog."

The video was shared on the Instagram account 'telefauna'. Sharing the video on Instagram, the user wrote, "The same grandmother now cuts fresh fruits for Kimchi, makes sure she eats all her meals, and always saves prasad for her. All this while also feeding her under the table. This special bond. She always wants to give Kimchi treats."

Previously, a video of a similar bond went viral, where a dog was seen patiently waiting for its daadi to fix its favourite doll. The trending video displayed that the dog accidentally ripped its favourite stuffed toy named Tiny while playing with it. As the video progressed, it showed that the daadi came to the pooch’s rescue and fixed the toy. The video gained traction on the internet since it was shared.

Netizens say, 'Soooo cute'

The trending video has garnered around 155K views since it was shared online and has also accumulated several likes and comments. The video has also prompted many to express their views,"Those who don't want the kiddo...The kiddo(dog) finds a special way into their heart and soul. They latch on to the person's who are in need of love the most. In my case that was my mom." a user expressed. A second user wrote, "Soooo cute." A third user expressed, "Adorable."

Image: Instagram/@telefauna