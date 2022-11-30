Viral Video Shows Influencer Abusively Kicking Dog Moments After 'faking' Love For It

A Moj-based influencer, who enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram as well, was seen abusing a dog moments after 'fake' petting it. In a video going viral on the internet, the social media personality identified as Kajal, is seen lovingly petting the stray animal, only to insensitively kick and abuse it later. The doggo is seen yelping as the influencer hits the animal with her sharp stilettos. Not only this, the influencer can be seen laughing and clapping her hands later on as the dog runs away.

In a video shared on Twitter, Kajal first portrays herself as a pet lover as she adorably calls the dog near her. Moments later, she hits the creature with her pointed heels and also tells it to run away by using a cuss word. Sharing the clip, one netizen wrote, "How can you be so insensitive toward these voiceless souls If you can't love them don't hurt them." Take a look.

After the video went viral, people lashed out Kajal and demanded a criminal complaint be filed against her, stressing that she must be taught a lesson. One user wrote, "Can someone provide details of this woman such as her social media handle? Will be filing a criminal complaint against her. Such people are required to be taught a lesson." Many others, echoed the same sentiment on social media.

It is unclear whether the video was a "on-screen vs behind-the-scene" fun shoot. However, what is clear is that the video has triggered animal lovers and netizens have slammed the influencer for misbehaving with the animal.

