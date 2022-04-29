Viral Video Shows Lone Giraffe Fighting Off Pride Of Lions; Epic Encounter Amazes Netizens

Lions are commonly associated with power and are considered majestic creatures, popularly referred to as "King of the jungle" and there are numerous videos showing the apex predators chasing and pouncing on their prey that will leave any wildlife enthusiast in awe. Usually, the big cats like tigers, lions and cheetahs manage to catch their prey with relative easi, but sometimes even the strongest animals get taken over by their prey. As of now, a video of a similar incident has been doing rounds on the Internet, which shows a pride of lions attacking a giraffe.

In a now-viral video, an adult giraffe was seen putting up all its efforts in fighting the lions. As the video progressed, the giraffe could be seen violently kicking off the lions that were trying to jump and claw it from behind. The video was shared by wildlife stories on Instagram on 27 April with the caption, "Strong Giraffe". This video may leave you too in amusement.

Predators are believed to go for the kill by attacking the neck of their prey in order to dominate it and quickly limit any resistance that might follow, which becomes extremely difficult in the case of giraffes. That's the reason these wild cats normally prey on deer and other mammals, but a giraffe, here, was a rare encounter. What were your reactions after watching the video?

Netizens' reaction to the video

The viral video has garnered 2.6 million views since it was posted accompanied by several likes and comments. There were mixed reactions coming out from the viewers. "Yea for the Giraffe", a user wrote. A second user wrote, "Incredible hunters that thing would weigh over a ton. Big male bull giraffe". The third user wrote, "But his legs are injured! He is wounded and will fall down", another user commented, "I hope the giraffe survived".

Image: Unsplash