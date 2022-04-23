Viral Video Shows Man Incredibly Recreating Netflix Logo Using Yarn, Wins Appreciation

Have you ever wondered what Netflix logo would look like if it gets reconstructed using $30 worth of yarn? It could not be imagined until an animator created the same and tried this, resulting in something that can be counted as incredible. Kevin Parry, an animator took to social media to share a video of his recreation of the Netflix logo. The 29-seconds incredible clip emerged on Twitter, which has now garnered the attention of many on the Internet.

As of now a video has gone viral on Twitter and showed the artist reconstructing the logo and 'stripe' animation out of string. It's a delightfully crafty take on the indent, and no denying the fact that the internet is loving it. Kevin Parry also shared the creation on Youtube by posting the whole video. He spelled "For no reason at all, I took on the challenge of recreating the Netflix 'ta-dum' intro with YARN! Why? Because I love stop-motion and challenging myself." He added that the process is dazzlingly complicated, involving cardboard 'N's, and lots of frames. All in all, it was three days very well spent.

I recreated the @netflix intro with $30 worth of yarn pic.twitter.com/dhi6Y5wSTE — Kevin Parry (@kevinbparry) April 21, 2022

Netizens' reactions to the video

The video has garnered 7.8 million views with several likes and retweets. The fact is that the video has attracted a large number of users on the Internet. The comment section was also taken by Netflix itself which spelled "Amazing" on the thread shared by Kevin Parry. "Nice. How long did it take you ? Next challenge ?, a user wrote. The second user suggested, "Actually it would be cool to stylise the logo for different genres.. one for animation, one for sci-fi maybe even a horror movie type." The third user spelled, "Awesome. Now recreate the recent chart of their stock price with $30 of yarn… oh wait come to think of it you probably only need one strand of red yarn for that."

