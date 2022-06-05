Viral Video Shows Man Performing CPR On Dog To Save Its Life; 'God Bless', Say Netizens

Animals may not be blessed by the gift of speech, but they can express, love and feel just like any human being would. In a world full of challenges, every now and then acts of kindness toward animals inspire and assure the world that 'good' remains in large numbers. In a heartwarming incident that showcases the beauty of kindness, a man is seen saving the life of a stray dog.

In the viral video that is melting hearts online, the man can be seen performing CPR on a dog that looks like a stray. The dog appears lifeless, laying on the road when the man comes to its rescue. After a few seconds of CPR, the dog moves and sits upright.

The heartwarming clip was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. "Sometimes Miracles are Just Good People with Kind Hearts", read the caption.

Sometimes Miracles are Just Good People with Kind Hearts.❤️ pic.twitter.com/iIncjYBQIi — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 3, 2022

'True man, with heart of gold', Netizens react

The viral video has garnered around 199.7K views accompanied by several retweets and likes. The clip has also prompted many reactions from Twitterati. "Miracle happens only when you trust on yourself before God (sic)", a user wrote. A second user expressed, "God bless to Kind-Hearted soul". A third user commented, "Blessed Are Those Whose Heart Dwells For Others (sic)".

