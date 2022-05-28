Last Updated:

Viral Video Shows Mom Saving Her Daughter From Huge Black Bear; Internet Cheers 'hero Mom'

An incident from Seattle, Washington has been doing rounds on the internet. The incident is about a woman, who has been hailed as a 'hero mom' for saving her child from the attack of a black bear. The incident was caught on a security camera when a small black bear entered the backyard of their home in Redmond. 

The viral video opens up to show a little girl named Juniper walking toward the backyard by herself and her mother calling her back inside. The toddler spotted a baby black bear walking along their balcony wall and ran towards it excitedly in an attempt to give him a hug. “That’s a bear!” Juniper can be heard saying as she innocently ran towards the bear.

How did the mom save her daughter?

The mom quickly sprinted across the backyard, and scooped up her daughter, saving her from potentially getting mauled by a mother black bear in her backyard.

The panicked mom then took her daughter inside and locked the door. “I was scared and started cussing like a sailor,” Samantha Martin told Storyful about the heart-stopping incident, which occurred outside their home in Redmond. 

 “I just panicked. I didn’t really have a lot of thoughts at the moment so much as get the child and get back inside," Samantha added. According to the mom, Juniper had recently been reading an animal identification book and said that bears were her favorite animal. Samantha is now making sure to educate her child about wildlife. 

