Viral Video Shows 'most Distracted Dog On Earth'; Netizens Say 'so Relatable'; Watch

Social media is a fantastic place to get lots of hilarious and quirky videos of gorgeous canines who never fail to amuse people with their antics. We get to see many videos featuring some lovely dogs who win people's hearts.

The dog can not remain still

A new addition to these is a video that has recently gone viral on the internet where a dog named Rosie "looks distracted." The video was uploaded to the dog's Instagram account, which begins with a black-furred Cannie glancing continually, never remaining still for more than a few seconds. The dog's expression adds to the overall enjoyment of the video. It was shared with the caption, "Presenting: The most distracted dog on Earth."

The post has received over 4,200 views since it was shared a day ago, and the numbers are only rising. People have also left a slew of heartfelt comments on the post. To describe their feelings, several people used heart emoticons. One Instagram user wrote, "she is very busy," "Hello gorgeous," commented another. "Beautiful," commented a third.

Other viral videos featuring dogs

In another video, a dog was seen playing fetch with a cute, little cat. The dog tosses a ball towards the cat in the video. A person can be seen napping on a couch while the animals frolic. A woman's voice can be heard in the video stating, "Have you ever seen a dog and a cat playing fetch? You've got it now." The human napping on the couch has also piqued the interest of social media users.

Another video shows a lovely doggo who is afraid of sleeping in the dark and need bright light to do it. Furthermore, the dog prefers to sleep on a person's lap. The Instagram user's one-minute video depicts the doggo's fear of sleeping in the dark and, in the end, offers a startling remedy.

In another viral video, Penny, the adorable puppy, is shown relaxing on her bed. As she notices her owner approaching, she feels happy. The female proprietor then takes a seat and even lies down on the bed. The dog smiles and snuggles up to her owner. The whole time, her tail is wagging.

Image- @rosie.theposie/Instagram