Viral Video Shows Snake Drinking Water From Glass, Netizens Call It 'Unbelievable'; Watch

Snakes are arguably among the most fearsome animals that exist on the planet. While snakes are, by nature, cautious and prefer to stay away from the limelight, there are multiple videos on the internet featuring these venomous species sending chills down the spine of users with bizarre acts. As of now, a video has emerged on social media showing a thirsty snake drinking water from a glass held in the hands of a man.

The video was shared in response to IFS officer Susanta Nanda's Twitter post, which showed a monkey and a few ducklings sharing watermelon. “Love to share," Nanda said in his tweet. Since then the video has been running viral on the internet.

Love is to share💕 pic.twitter.com/2Y4WETf0aA — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 22, 2021

A user named 'ncsukumar' responded with a video of a cobra -- a type of snake -- drinking water as the user tweeted, “Monkey and ducklings are eating watermelon and here u are watching the king cobra actually drinking water from a glass held in the hand. They too have to be hydrated then n there. But they don't open the mouth to drink water there is a small nostril through which they suck water."

The video is believed to be a year old but it has gone viral yet again.

Monkey and ducklings are eating watermelon and here u are watching the king cobra actually drinking water from a glass held in the hand. They too have to be hydrated then n there.But they don't open the mouth to drink water there is a small nostrils through which they suck water pic.twitter.com/6g2nZUUXke — ncsukumar (@ncsukumar1) August 23, 2021

The viral video opens up by showing a person holding a glass of water, following which a black cobra lowers its head and drinks water from it. The video has, however, entertained people on the internet but has also given chills to many. Snakes are snakes! while it is always hard to be friends with them but this video has stunned many.

'Unbelievable...': Netizens react

The video of the amusing incident emerged on Twitter and since then has been going viral. The viral video has garnered over 2.3K views accompanied by several comments and likes. It has also prompted many users to put their views, "Unbelievable .. looks quite huge, looking at the tail behind," a user wrote. Another user wrote, "That man is so bold! Unbelievable...how he has managed?" The third user expressed, "It's a wonder the person holding the water was not killed!"

