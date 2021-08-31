Viral Video Shows Spider Weaving Its Web, Netizens Say 'nature Is Amazing'; Watch

Spiders are one of the fascinating beings out there, not only it has a unique shape and size, but it also has something which attracts attention, which is the web. Spider and its talent for spinning a web are one such fascinating thing to watch. Although people must have seen the beautiful designs on the cobweb, seeing it create its own kingdom is an uncommon sight.

A Twitter page named Buitengebieden, which shares many animal videos has shared a post featuring a spider weaving a web. A tiny spider can be seen constructing its web without stopping in the 1-minute-56-second video. It completes the web in a matter of minutes, and it's fascinating to watch the little bug at work. The caption on the video reads, "Spider weaving a web."

Netizens surprised by the spider's speed

The video was shared one day ago and it has received approx 1 lakh 60 thousand views as of now. The netizens were delighted to see the video and commented in huge numbers. One of the commenters wrote, "Not only beautiful but so important. Those webs keep other annoying and destructive bugs out of your home. Never destroy a spider’s web."

Not only beautiful but so important. Those webs keep other annoying and destructive bugs out of your home. Never destroy a spider’s web. — Steve (@Libretto66) August 30, 2021

Another Twitter user commented, "Wow! Isn’t nature amazing? Aren’t spiders amazing? I love spiders!". "I’m terrified of spiders (childhood issue) but this video is not only tranquil but it has given me more patience and understanding for them," read the third comment.

Wow! Isn’t nature amazing? Aren’t spiders amazing? I love spiders! pic.twitter.com/drdXocsPti — 🌷🐱 Michelle Bradford 😷💉 (@Mbroseburg) August 30, 2021

Wow! Didn’t know they could move so fast! 😏 — Cry til U Laf (@priyapastiche) August 30, 2021

Fascinating videos shared by Buitengebiede

The Buitengebieden Twitter handle is recognised for its entertaining animal videos. Whether it's cute videos of cats and dogs, which are fairly popular on the internet these days, or videos of wild animals, there's something for everyone. Buitengebieden shares everything, but it is most famous for sharing snippets of strange events. Recently, it shared a video of a rabbit swimming and enjoying the water, which instantly went viral on social media. Many internet users were caught aback by the viral video, as they saw a rabbit swim for the first time.

In another video, two sheep appear to be having a pleasant fight, but the fight is broken when a dog intervenes and interrupts the fight. The video entertained the internet users.

Image Credit: @buitengebieden_/Twitter