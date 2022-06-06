Viral Video Shows Toddler Saying ‘dog’ As Her First Word, Leaves Mother Elated; Watch

It is relishing for parents to watch their child's transition from a kid to a man and a crucial component of his/her growth is the first words that they speak. A child's first words will be a memory that its parents will take to their grave. Now, a video is doing rounds on the internet wherein a toddler can be seen pronouncing her first words, leaving her mother proud.

The video of the toddler was shared on Instagram by the account thedashleys, which depicts the mother’s excitement as her daughter says her first word. In the video, the woman can be seen explaining to her daughter that she went to feed the dogs and asked her, “Do you want to feed the dogs?” The woman then looks over at her daughter and the toddler cutely responds by saying “dog,” which was the first word that she spoke. Apparently, the toddler must have heard the word 'dog' multiple times over the years and it was adorable to watch her say it as her first word. The video was shared on Instagram under the caption, 'Her first word'

Netizens react to 'cutest' video

The video of the toddler's first words has grabbed netizens' attention as it garnered a whopping 2.3 million views. The viral video has also received a plethora of likes and comments. It has also prompted many to express their views on the cute video. One netizen wrote in the comments section, "Ashley your sheet excitement made me smile so big! Be thankful it wasn't your first name like my Daughter lol she was almost 11 months old. She crawled down the hall to the kitchen, threw her sippy cup, and said "Sarah juice!" Yep her first word was my first name." A second user wrote, "The excitement on your face and in your voice is priceless". Meanwhile, a third user wrote, "just when I thought your kids could not get any cuter!".

Image: Instagram/@thedashleys