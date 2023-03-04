As Artificial Intelligence takes over every aspect of human life, threats of humans losing their jobs to AI become quite prevalent. In the midst of this constant tussle between AI and man’s brain, a clip of the popular cartoon show “Tom and Jerry” is being circulated online in which Tom, the cat, can be seen losing his job to a robotic cat. On Wednesday, IAS named Supria Sahu shared the clip of the much-loved cartoon on Twitter. The video instantly garnered attention online and managed to gain over 72,000 views.

In the video, Tom’s neighbour can be seen switching on the robo-cat named “Mechano” that needs “no feeding, no fussing and has no fur”. The owner then introduced the cat to Thomas or Tom and said that “Mechano: The cat of tomorrow” will be taking over Tom’s job. Listening to the declaration by the owner, both Tom and Jerry (The mouse) start laughing instantly. However, the Mechano efficiently tackled Jerry, managed to sweep the mouse and throw him out of the house. Disheartened Tom ultimately leaves the house in the 1 min clip. “60 years ago, Tom was the first one to lose his job because of Machines and Artificial Intelligence. Now #TomandJerry #Wednesdayvibes,” IAS Sahu captioned the clip. The clip left Netizens in complete splits. “Thru cartoon, u said the reality,” one user commented on Sahu’s clip. Another user gave the ending of the whole storyline. “Well if you watch the whole video, in the end, the lady wants Tom back because the machine failed,” the user wrote. However, the 1-minute cartoon clip makes one ponder whether AI is really going to take over our jobs.

60 years ago, Tom was the first one to lose his job because of Machines and Artificial Intelligence. Now 😝#TomandJerry #Wednesdayvibes pic.twitter.com/EhWMbnZYLA — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 1, 2023

The age-old debate of Machine vs Man

The question of humans losing jobs to machines is not novel, the tussle between the two existed since the commencement of the Industrial revolution. However, the rate of growth and development of Artificial Intelligence is making the question prevalent, now more than ever. In 2020, the deadly COVID-19 pandemic took the livelihoods of many people around the world. The pandemic also contributed to the acceleration of the development of new AI tools. In November last year, Time reported that while millions of Americans have lost their jobs in the pandemic, AI and Robots are replacing them faster than ever. Last month, an expert named Richard DeVere, head of social engineering at Reading, England-based Ultima Business Solutions warned that AI will take 20% of all human jobs in the next five years, Daily Mail reported. “I believe that ChatGPT could replace 20 percent of the workforce as is. Robots aren’t necessarily coming for your jobs, but a human with a robot will do,” DeVere said. “ChatGPT is no fad; it’s a new technological revolution. This isn’t just a new fad like Bitcoin, NFTs or smart contact lenses. This is happening and it’s showing no sign of slowing down,” he added.