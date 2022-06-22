Science plays an important role in the life of human beings as it is present in everything. Recently, a viral video explained what will happen if you wring a wet towel in space. The video resurfaced on the internet, which was originally shared by astronaut Chris Hadfield of The Canadian Space Agency in 2013.

Sharing the video on Twitter by the page Wonder Of Science, the viral video features the astronaut discussing what happens when you wring a wet towel in space. The clip features commander Chris Hadfield wringing the towel. However, due to lack of gravity instead of the water falling to the ground, it forms “a tube” around the towel. The note, attached to the video, said, “This is what happens when you wring out a wet towel while floating in space. Credit: CSA/NASA.”

Credit: CSA/NASA pic.twitter.com/yTZclq9bCJ — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) June 21, 2022

Posting the second video in the thread, it further wrote, “The experiment, performed by astronaut Chris Hadfield on the International Space Station, was designed by high school students from Nova Scotia who won a national science contest held by the Canadian Space Agency”. In the experiment, Commander Chris Hadfield used a water bag to squirt some water onto a washcloth that he had pulled out of a hockey puck specifically designed for space stations. Although, water would normally (in human experience) flow down to the ground the moment you squeeze a towel. But, when Hadfield did it in zero gravity, the water clung to the washcloth instead, forming a tube over it and eventually over his hands that are in contact with the towel.

Netizens call the video 'fascinating'

The video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered 4 million views. The video has also accumulated several retweets and likes. The video has also prompted many to express their views, "Surface tension is an amazing force!", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "... I don't know why.... But I find this fascinating....". The third user spelled, "That is the most sci-fi thing I've seen from the space station! Weird!".

Image: Twitter/@wonderofscience