Viral Video: Umpire Signals Boundary In Unseen 'cheerleader' Fashion; WATCH

Just a day after the Purandar Premier League witnessed an innovative style of umpiring, another video has gone viral of an umpire signalling a boundary entertainingly.

Previously, an umpire was seen performing an impressive handstand to signal a wide. Such engaging videos contradict the popular notions that umpiring is a boring task.

Although umpires usually just simply move their hands to make any decision, this umpire in the Purandar Premier League gave his fans a treat by delivering a dance performance. After the batter smacked an outstanding boundary, the umpire made his way towards the fans on the sidelines and grooved to a popular number.

This is how he signals boundary pic.twitter.com/XUFmeIlH6l — Rahul Katake (@RahulKatake8788) December 5, 2021

Netizens were so impressed that some stated that the umpire must be paid for entertaining the audiences. One fan stated that there is no need for a cheerleader when an umpire can perform 'all the duties alone'.

No need of chearleader , since corona is there ,he is performing all the duties alone .He must be paid nicely for entertainment 😁😁😁😁😭🤣😂😂😅 — Bahubali (@Bahubali365) December 6, 2021

Meanwhile, some fans hilariously wondered who would be 'fined for causing slow over rates'. In international matches, the fielding teams are usually required to maintain a speed at which they complete their overs. The failure to adhere to the over rate would result in a significant fine for the captain and the team.

With such elaborate signalling could he be fined for causing slow over rates? 🤣🤣 — John Whiskin (@Gladius129) December 6, 2021

I wonder who will be fined for slow over rate? — Sandeep Dharel (@Sandy22Dharel) December 6, 2021

Some social media users also wondered how long would the matches take to finish if officials perform such unique umpiring styles.

I hope he doesnt do umpiring in test match cricket. Orelse it will be a 30 day test match. — Gaurav (@beingGaurav6) December 6, 2021

If he signal like this, then T20 will take 5 days to finish — faisal afzal (@faisalafzal9) December 6, 2021

Even though officials usually spread their hands to signal a wide, this umpire in the Purandar Premier League took everyone by surprise. In the video below that went viral on Sunday, the umpire can be seen splitting his legs and performing an impressive handstand to make his decision. His skills were so breathtaking that he also caught the attention of former England captain Michael Vaughan, who retweeted the viral video as seen below.