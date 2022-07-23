Viral Video: Wild Hamster Gives Endearing Poses In 'photoshoot', Netizens Say 'so Cool'

There is a separate fan base for animal videos on social media. The creatures' adorable or goofy antics often entertain or mesmerise netizens, and the videos go viral in no time.

One such video doing the rounds on the internet shows a wild hamster 'posing' for photographs. While one often sees animals running away from photographers, this one seemed to enjoy the attention to the fullest.

The viral video opens up to show a hamster coming out of the ground, lured by a flower held by the photographer. The animal then nibbles at the flower, while having its eyes constantly fixed on the lens. The video was also enhanced with the sounds of the camera's clicks and of the rodent enjoying its nibbling of the flower. The video ends with all the stunning clicks of the hamster 'posing' in style with the flower in different poses. The multiple camera angles added to its delightfulness as the hamster had held it in different ways and looked at it in various styles.

The video was shared by 'Buitengebieden' on Twitter with the caption, "Have you ever seen a wild hamster doing a photoshoot?" Julian Rad, a wild photographer, was the one behind the praseworthy clicks.

Have you ever seen a wild hamster doing a photoshoot? 😊



🎥 @radwildlife pic.twitter.com/gzGZxbLhL6 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 22, 2022

Netizens' reaction to hamster posing for pictures in viral video

The trending video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 4.4 million views and 184.4K likes. The adorable video received a flurry of comments. A user wrote, "So nice and sweet Good shoot (sic)". "That is cute & funny!" another netizen wrote. A third user wrote, "Something similar but not even close! That's so cool! (sic)".

So nice and sweet 🐹 Good shoot👍🏻 — 🎵Muziek1975 (@Muziek1975) July 22, 2022

That is cute & funny! — Moana (@Moana125) July 22, 2022

Something similar but not even close! That's so cool! 🐭❤️ — Suzu_33🌻🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🌏 (@Suzulee33) July 22, 2022

Image: Twitter/@buitengebieden