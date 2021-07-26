Viral: Watch A Heart-warming Video Of Dog Wagging Its Tail When He Comes Closer To Pops

A video of a dog playing with its elderly owner has won the hearts of thousands of netizens and left the viewers mesmerised by the way his tail waggles when he comes closer to its pops. In the 10-second viral video shared by an Instagram page Nextdoor, the video shows that the dog sitting on a merry-go-round got an elderly man's assistance to revolve around. While taking the ride like a human child, the most amazing moment was captured when the dog waggles its tail when he comes closer to its pop. It seemed that the dog was counting the number of rounds or showing its affection for the elderly man whenever he reached closer to him.

Watch the video here:

Doggo’s playtime grabbed the attention of thousands of netizens

The clip that was shared on July 24 on Instagram with hashtags #dogsandpals #dogsarefamily #doglife has grabbed the attention of thousands of users and received hundreds of witty comments. One such Instagram user wrote, "This is the best thing I’ve seen since 2007." While another user Oohemma who relates the adorable video with himself wrote, "This is going to be me." The third user wrote, "It’s the tail wiggle for me." While the other user felt that the video made the gentleman a bit uncomfortable wrote, "I feel like the gentleman doesn't appreciate being filmed, by the way he keeps looking at the camera. I could be 100% wrong, I just hope the person recording didn't make him uncomfortable."

While the above video won the hearts of millions, another video would break your heart

While the adorable video shared by the Instagram users has won millions of hearts, another heartbreaking video had surfaced from Texas in which a Siberian Husky was filmed chasing an SUV after his owner left it to its fate in a desert area where no one could be seen except the abandoned animal and the cruel man. Luckily, the husky got another family within 24 hours after the distressing video went viral on social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube. According to a report by Lad Bible, the video was recorded in Texas city by a 38-year-old man, Joy Dominguez, on Tuesday while he was on his way to deliver orders. In the viral video, it appeared that the young man unleashed the dog in anger and then drove his SUV without looking back at the helpless animal. Grasping his owner's ruthless behaviour, the husky had started chasing the young man's car. However, the dog failed to get to the vehicle.

