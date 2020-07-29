Virat Kohli's Post About Climbing Up Tree Sparks Memes Fest, Fans Drop Hilarious Comments

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on July 28 took to Twitter to share a 'throwback' picture from the time when he could climb a tree and chill. In the picture, Virat can be seen sitting on top of a tree and posing as if he is watching something. The post in no time garnered more than 70,000 likes and over 3,700 reactions. Netizens were quick to flood the post with jokes and memes with some even asking the right-handed batsman hilarious questions. Among people who poked fun at the post was former India international Irfan Pathan, who asked his junior was he trying to watch a game.

Throwback to when you could just climb up a tree and chill 🤙😃 pic.twitter.com/WsEh1Av19m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 28, 2020

Trying to watch the game buddy;)? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 28, 2020

Read: Virat Kohli Shares Old Pic Where He Is Climbing A Tree, Irfan Pathan Drops A Query; See

Meanwhile, a netizen jokingly wrote, "Gir mat jana chiku abhi IPL bhi jitna h," referring to Virat's nickname from the Indian dressing room. Another user shared a famous meme from the Indian web series Mirzapur, saying "when Anushka want mangoes right from the tree Virat be like." Some also highlighted the fact that his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore has never won the trophy and hoped that the striker will do it this year.

Gir mat jana chiku abhi IPL bhi jitna h🥺❤ — Diksha Sharma (@Dikshas_96) July 28, 2020

When anushka want mangoes right from the tree meanwhile virat bhai pic.twitter.com/e6DRtatk8T — Ujjawal Sharma 🇮🇳 (@SharmaJi720) July 28, 2020

Read: 'Your Character Stood Out For Me': Virat Kohli Lauds Test Opener Mayank Agarwal

Virat's next outing

Virat will next be seen leading his side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that is scheduled to take place from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL which was earlier scheduled for March this year was postponed indefinitely in wake of coronavirus pandemic. But after the International Cricket Council (ICC) cancelled this year's T20 World Cup, the BCCI took the opportunity to announce the cash-rich tournament to be conducted in the same period of time. Virat will be hoping to win the title for his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this season as it is yet to win the coveted trophy despite reaching finals on a couple of occasions.

Read: Virat Kohli Admits Consuming 40-50 Toffees Daily, Eating 'like A Mad Person' Till IPL 2012

Read: Indian Skipper Virat Kohli Decodes His Mantra Of Facing A Bowler While He Is On Strike

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.