Visakhapatnam: Petrol Pump Employees Play Cricket Amid Lockdown, Netizens Divided

What’s Viral

In a recent video which shows a petrol bunk in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, employees can be seen playing cricket amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Visakhapatnam petrol pump employees seen playing cricket

Amidst the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, India has gone into a 21-day lockdown from March 25 onwards.  After the lockdown was announced, the Home Ministry has issued a full set of guidelines of effective measures and the exception provided to essential services during the lockdown. Petrol pumps have been listed as essential services and therefore have been ordered to remain open, but with almost no cars on the road, they do not have many customers.

Health hazard or justified?

In a recent video which shows a petrol bunk in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, employees can be seen playing cricket amid the coronavirus outbreak. Take a look at the video below.

After the video went viral many social media brought up the issue of safety, take a look at what they had to say.

While some criticized the employees and their behaviour, other social media users defended them claiming that they were forced to remain open amidst the lockdown and therefore had to find a way to kill time. Take a look below.

Read: Amir Khan Offers Four-storey Building To Solve NHS Bed Crisis Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif Give At-home Workout Fashion Inspo

Read: KRK Thanks PM Modi, HM For Helping Stranded Brother return Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown 

Read: Coronavirus: Lockdown Partner To Favourite Pastime, Sehwag Reveals What He Has Been Doing

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
