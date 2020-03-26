Visakhapatnam: Petrol Pump Employees Play Cricket Amid Lockdown, Netizens Divided

Amidst the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, India has gone into a 21-day lockdown from March 25 onwards. After the lockdown was announced, the Home Ministry has issued a full set of guidelines of effective measures and the exception provided to essential services during the lockdown. Petrol pumps have been listed as essential services and therefore have been ordered to remain open, but with almost no cars on the road, they do not have many customers.

Health hazard or justified?

In a recent video which shows a petrol bunk in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, employees can be seen playing cricket amid the coronavirus outbreak. Take a look at the video below.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Employees of a petrol bunk in Visakhapatnam play cricket amid #CoronavirusLockdown. (25.03.2020) pic.twitter.com/pYz1kljMR8 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

After the video went viral many social media brought up the issue of safety, take a look at what they had to say.

They are at risk by doing this as everyone is touching the ball which is exposed to pathogens.. and they will communicate the same to customer — Mohit Verma (@Themohitverma) March 26, 2020

They are violation the rules — VATAPALLI NAGARAMESH (@NAGARAMESH786) March 26, 2020

Marenge sab aur dusro ko bi marenge — Rinkupatel (@Rock_patel) March 26, 2020

While some criticized the employees and their behaviour, other social media users defended them claiming that they were forced to remain open amidst the lockdown and therefore had to find a way to kill time. Take a look below.

What do you expect them to do? They are supposed to be open amidst lockdown.



Why do you guys have such vindictive mentality.



Why don't you go and fricken stand there providing the service instead — NameCanBeBlank (@bornindwrongera) March 26, 2020

Are they robots or your slaves who will provide you 24/7 service? — Papa Jones (@India_Jones69) March 26, 2020

