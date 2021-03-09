Visitors Baffled After Chinese Zoo Tries To Pass Off A Dog As Wolf, Watch Video

A zoo in China’s Hubei province has been marred by controversy after it allegedly tried to pass off a dog as a wolf. A video of the incident is going viral on various social media platforms, where a rottweiler can be seen kept inside a cage labelled for wolves. The video garnered hundreds of millions of views on Chinese social media platforms before it was shared on YouTube. The person filming the video walks past a sign that reads ‘wolf’ but upon reaching the cage he discovers a dog is occupying the space.

A person can be heard in the video saying, “Woof! Are you a wolf?”. The man later told a local Chinese media outlet that when he inquired about the same with zoo officials, they informed the wolf in the cage had died due to old age. One of the zoo officials confirmed the report, saying the dog has been kept there temporarily. The zoo official further added that due to low numbers of visitors the facility is facing a lack of funds.

China's poor animal protection record

For years, animal rights activists have raised concerns regarding China’s treatment of enclosed animals. According to Metro, 15 years ago, another zoo garnered criticism for keeping a husky in an enclosed environment with wolves. The zoo later said that they kept the two species together because it adds entertainment value. The tourists spotted the husky limping because of injuries, probably caused by much-superior wolves.

In one of the videos from social media, a dog can be seen living in the same enclosure as a lion and a tiger in Beijing's Daxing zoo. The video claims the dog is said to have nursed lions and tigers, but in the initial seconds of the clip, the lion can be seen making the pooch uncomfortable by trying to grab the dog's back with its deadly set of teeth. According to SCMP, in another incident from 2018, visitors were greeted by a dog after they bought tickets to see an owl at a zoo in Hebei.