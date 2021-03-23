Visually Impaired And Deaf Dog Rescued From Drainage Pipe, Netizens Hail 'great Work'

A post shared by St. Johns County Fire Rescue on its Facebook page described how a visually impaired and deaf dog was rescued from a drainage pipe after it got stuck there. The crew worked for hours to free the dog from the pipe. The rescue story has gone viral on social media and netizens took to the comments section to appreciate the good work of the rescue team.

Visually impaired and deaf dog rescued

"Yesterday morning, SJCFR and SJCSO responded to a call of a dog stuck in a drainage pipe. The owner stated that their visually impaired and deaf dog mistakenly got out of the house and went missing. They located him inside the pipe and called for help.", read a part of the caption shared alongside the pictures by St. Johns County Fire Rescue. READ | Dog helps woman in pushing wall, adorable video makes netizens go aww

The post mentioned that the crew had received a call about the dog in the morning on March 20. The dog's owner told the crew that their visually impaired and deaf pet dog had mistakenly gone out of the house. The family had eventually found the dog inside the pipe and had called the crew for help. In the post, it is mentioned that Engine 14, Squad 4 and USAR 4 arrived and realized the dog was located in the centre of the drainage pipe. The team then started their work to help the dog and it took them two hours to free the dog. The dog was scared and tired but was not injured. The dog was happy to be reunited with his human family.

Since being shared, the post has got more than 635 likes and accumulated comments from netizens. One user commented, "Great job guys and I’m sure you got some great training out of it." Another individual commented, "Awww! You guys are the best." "I'm so Happy this dog had a happy ending thanks to you guys! Thank you!", wrote another person. Check out some reactions.

(Image Credits: St. Johns County Fire Rescue Facebook)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.