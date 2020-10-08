Vice Presidential Debate Creates Headlines As A Fly On Pence's Head Steals The Show

The recent Vice Presidential Debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris was interrupted by a little fly. A fly was sitting on VP Mike Pence’s head nearly for two minutes. This little interruption has led to Twitter having a field day and the video has gone viral and made news in no time. Take a look at the full story below.

Netizens are cracking up as a fly interrupts VP Debate

The U.S. elections are just around the corner. Both the presidential parties, Democrats and Republicans are fighting hard. Recently, Vice President Mike Pence and VP candidate Kamala Harris came face to face during their recent Vice Presidential debate.

During the VP debate, both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence spoke on various issues and discussed their concerns. But this Vice-Presidential debate seems to have added a new member in the race. During the recent debate, a housefly ended up sitting on VP Mike Pence’s head. This little fly was sitting on Pence’s head for more than two minutes. Take a look at the pictures here.

There appeared to by a fly on VP Pence’s head for that last answer pic.twitter.com/9o3cWxuWml — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 8, 2020

The fly became the centre of attraction during the debate and is now making headlines everywhere. This video has gone on to become a viral news item in no time. Apart from making headlines on several news channels, even netizens on Twitter had a field day over this third potential candidate. Many Twitter users were quick to share their reactions to this incident.

Many celebrities also chimed in on a fly interrupting this Vice Presidential Debate. Schitt’s Creek creator and actor, Dan Levy, commented that the fly should get a SAG Award. While YouTuber Liza Koshy hilariously commented that she is going to dress up a fly for Halloween. The incident even led to hashtags like #VPDebate fly on pence, #VPDebate fly, #VPDebate fly head trending on Twitter. Take a look at some of these tweets here.

*Relatively normal debate*



WAIT IS THAT A FLY#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/91qXG2Bd5r — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) October 8, 2020

Give that fly a SAG Award. — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 8, 2020

PROTECT THE FLY AT ALL COSTS — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 8, 2020

SNL writers when the fly landed pic.twitter.com/fQRuxFjBi3 — kenzie (looking 4 comics/visdev work) (@pk_kenzie) October 8, 2020

so... i'm gonna be a fly for halloween — Liza Koshy (@lizakoshy) October 8, 2020

The fly on Pence head doing an interview for Ellen tomororw pic.twitter.com/tMrHOpNWdw — Drebae (@Drebae_) October 8, 2020

Apart from this fly interrupting the VP Mike Pence during the Vice Presidential Debate many other moments from the debate are also making headlines. The VP debate has taken over Twitter and many other social media platforms. During the VP debate both the candidates attacked each other on various occasions covering issues right from tax returns, to the Black Lives Matter movement and health policies.

