Waiter's Timely Intervention Saves Child From Being Crushed By Fridge; Watch

Several videos of friendly deeds surface on the internet every day that receive much admiration and applause from netizens. Another inclusion to the list is this video shared on Reddit, where a waiter can be seen making a timely intervention to protect a child from being crushed under a heavy refrigerator at an eatery. The incredible video captured in the CCTV camera of the restaurant has now gone viral on the internet.

The video begins with a mischievous kid pushing a woman at the eatery only to run towards the large refrigerator placed on the left side. As soon as he pulls the door of the fridge, the entire machine comes tumbling down on him. It is then the waiter makes a quick decision to extend the tray in his hand to try and stop the huge double-door fridge, leading to lower the impact of its fall on the child. Meanwhile, the lady standing behind the rushes to save the child from getting the falling fridge. Take a look at the heart-throbbing video here:

Netizens hail waiter, debate over parenting skills

While the video shared on the page of Reddit user @blake_Headache on the handle r/nextfuckinglevel proves accidents are just a matter of a second, it does assure that with mischievous kids around the odds are very less. Although, it also proves that there are people in the world who are attentive and have a steady reflex, whose quick-thinking often saves lives in cases as such.

The clip has amassed over 16.5k upvotes and over 1.1k comments and counting. While some were quick to call out the kid and his inattentive parents, there were many who defended that it was not the child's fault, he was just a usual 5-year-old opening the door of a fridge "slightly faster than average." Meanwhile, some viewers compared the waiter to actor and stunt expert Jackie Chan.

(Image: Reddit)