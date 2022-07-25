Last Updated:

'Wake-up Call From This Cutie': Elephant Greets Woman Sleeping In Hotel Room; Video Viral

The viral video was shared by a woman named Sakshi Jain and it shows how she was woken up by an elephant while she was asleep in her hotel room in Thailand.

People might be familiar with their pets waking them up from their sleep to get some attention, affection and petting. One generally associates a dog or cat with such a practice, however, in a recent video, it was an elephant waking a woman up on her bed. 

The video shows how a woman sees an elephant when she wakes up in her hotel room in Thailand. The post was shared by a woman named Sakshi Jain on her Instagram page. In one video, she was seen waking up as the elephant poked its trunk through her room window. 'Wake-up call from this cutie', read the text on the video. In another video, the woman could be seen carrying a bunch of bananas and feeding it to the elephant, who kept eating it one after the other. 

Sharing the video, she wrote, “This resort in Chiang Mai, Thailand has elephants waking you up instead of the reception call or your alarms. Even better that you can walk, feed, bathe and play with their close up. This experience was something different. So the next time you plan Thailand, don’t forget to include Chiangmai city in your trip which is surrounded by mountains, rivers, and elephants". 

Netizens' reaction to elephant waking woman up in her hotel room

The heartwarming video has been doing rounds on the internet since being shared.  The trending video has garnered around 54.5 million views accompanied by 2.4 million likes. The video has also prompted comments from numerous netizens. "Lovely.... You are soooooo lucky (sic)," read a comment. Another person commented, "I think her heart stopped for a second before she realised." A user wrote, "Aww!! It’s like wake up princess!! (sic)".

