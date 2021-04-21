Last Updated:

River In Wales Turns White After Truck Spills Milk Into It, Watch Incredible Video

The residents of the Llanwarda locality in Wales were stunned to see that the river Dulias in the area had turned white after a truck accidentally spilt milk

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
(Image Credits: MayLewis19)

(Image Credits: MayLewis19)


A river in Wales turned white after a milk tanker overturned and spilt its contents into the water. The residents of the Llanwarda locality were stunned to see that the river Dulias in their neighbourhood had turned white. A video shared by user May Lewis shows milky water cascading over a waterfall. The video has gone viral on social media and netizens have expressed concern over the effect of milk on marine life.

Dulias river water turns white

May Lewis shared a short clip of the river in which water is flowing into the water. The video has grabbed the attention of netizens and they took to the comments section to express their views. Most of the users expressed concerns over the damage the milk caused to the water while some laughed at the river water turning white. One user commented that the biological oxygen demand in the river will now be through the roof. He further said that the incident will have great ecological damage and he has said that it would create complete destruction of any aquatic life in the watercourse, Another individual mentioned that detoxification of water will lead to the death of fishes. Take a look at the post.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) shared a post confirming the incident. They mentioned that an unknown quantity of milk has  entered the River Dulais today following a RTC (road traffic accident) that involved a milk tanker which had left the road. They further said that it led to the discoloration of water. The officers of Natural Resources Wales went on the site ot assess the impact of the incident on water.  The Natural Resources Wales on April 16 further shared information about the incident. They said that the river Tywi water has started to clear again after 15,000 litres of milk spilled into it on April 14.

(Image Credits: MayLewis19)

First Published:
