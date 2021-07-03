Walmart Store Employee In Wisconsin Tackles Down Deer In Viral Video; Watch

Based on an incident that took place on June 23, a video of a deer being tackled by an employee in a Wisconsin Walmart store in Baraboo went viral on the internet. The deer entered the premises of the store and was tackled to the floor, reportedly to prevent it from running through the store aisles. It was held down by the employee until a back door to the US Walmart store was opened, for the deer to be led out from. The viral video showed a large deer being held down on the floor by an employee with all their strength, while the deer resisted the pushdown and was fighting to stand up again.

Viral video of the store employee on Twitter and Youtube

The viral video was uploaded on Youtube channel 'NowThis' and was also shared on the Twitter handle (@nowthisnews). In the video, the US Walmart employees and customers in the store can be seen moving around in a rush, while the employee reportedly identified as Lisa, is holding the deer down to the aisle floor. The deer did not seem to be physically harmed but was being held back from running amok and alarming or hurting people in the Wisconsin Walmart store in a state of frenzy. The tweet published on June 30, currently has 2.2M video views, 8.3K likes and over 4K quote tweets. The Youtube video published on July 1 on the NowThis channel has also crossed 15,000 views and 197 comments.

When a deer got loose inside a Wisconsin Walmart, one brave employee pinned it with her bare hands until coworkers could rush to open a back door. According to reports, the deer was then released outside safely. pic.twitter.com/a3rzY9wMkg — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 30, 2021

As per a report published by the Wisconsin DNR in 2019, the statewide post-hunt white-tailed deer population estimate for 2019 was approximately 1.19 – 1.45 million deer. "Population estimates are made for each year independent of the previous year’s estimate and were finalized following review of the raw deer ageing and recruitment data by local biologists.", stated the report. Another image published by the Wisconsin DNR showed a graph of the deer population in the area. The image shows population ups and downs from 2006 to late 2020, with a line charting the 3-year average on the graph.

(Image: PTI/Unsplash and Wisconsin DNR)

