Weird food combinations have been topping the trending list on the internet every now and then. From Maggi ice cream to Gulab Jamun paranthas - the food combinations are going from bad to worst. We were still recovering from the fact that these bizarre food combinations exist and a vendor started making 'laddu milkshake'.

The recent video posted by a food blogger Aiyushi Malhotra on her Instagram left netizens in amusement. In a clip, the vendor made the milkshake with different types of laddus. First, he blended the besan laddoos with sugar powder, then he took motichoor and boondi laddus. The vendor then added some milk and ice cream to it and blended it together to make a shake.

While he didn't forget to add besan laddu as topping for a good presentation. "Kaisa laga experiment?", read the caption.



Netizens reactions to this weird food combination

After seeing this weird food combination which runs viral on Instagram, it can be seen that there are more negative comments for this 'Laddu Milkshake'. Their negative reaction definitely shows a strong disagreement to this food combination. Some comments also used derogatory words like 'nonsense' and 'bakwas'. The clip has 8.3k likes and 375 comments.

Image: Instagram/@foodie_blest