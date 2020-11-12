'Was Once Bust Of Smiling Woman...': Restoration Work On Sculpture Goes Hilariously Wrong

Restoration work on a sculpture in northern Spain has become a laughing stock and has triggered a flurry of social media reactions. The relief sculpture on the exterior of an ornate office building in the city of Palencia was bought to light by a local artist who lives near the office building. What was once the bust of a smiling woman now looks more like the head of a cartoon character, Antonio Capel said while sharing the photographs of the sculpture on Facebook.

While speaking to the Associated Press, Capel said, “I was surprised. How could they have done this? This must be at least 10-years-old, and we’re only finding out now”.

Capel said that the 20th-century building belongs to a bank but tenants decided to fix the façade some years ago. However, now several Spanish media outlets are showing images and videos of people stopping to stare up at the building and take photos. The poorly done restoration drew the immediate attention of internet users.

As Capel shared the before-after images of the sculpture, several users called the incident “unfortunate” and added that it is not a joke. While one user said, “little art, little taste, little shame,” another added, “This may be just another case of corruption when hiring friends instead of competent people. Should there be some explanation”. “What a shame or rather lack of shame…” added third. “Passed by today, and it was incredible!!! The number of people watching the great sculptural work... What a shame... And Palencia... as usual... on the news for some misfortune or something out of the ordinary…” added fourth.

Incident compared to ‘Ecce Homo’ fresco

The image also drew a comparison with an “Ecce Homo” fresco in the northern space town of Borja. According to AP, a local amateur artist decided the circa 1930 depiction of Christ at the Sanctuary of Mercy church need restoration, but the face she produced in 2012 immediately drew comparisons to a monkey. Her work later, however, turned into a Borja tourist attraction.

Now, it remains to be seen if the Palencia job will have the same effect. A Palencia City Hall spokesman, who declined to offer a name following the internal procedure, was unable to say when the work was carried out or by whom but said the restoration would most likely be investigated by regional authorities.

(With inputs from AP)

