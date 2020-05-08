Woman's Hack To Keep The Tresses Non-greasy Without Hair Wash For A Week Goes Viral;Watch

It is often believed that washing hair can be a tedious task if one has long tresses. This is because adding the time to dry and style the hair can extend up to two hours. Some hair experts say that playing with your hair and excessive use of hair care products can make you hair greasy in no time. But did you know that people have mastered the art to go days and days without using shampoo? A user who goes by the name, @annatocks shared her hair washing routine through a video on the TikTok app. People have been shocked to see the user’s hair and have been trying to figure out how she is keeping her hair so well maintained. Read more to know about @annatocks hair care tips shared through her TikTok video.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Expresses Her Lockdown Distress With An Adorable Tik Tok Video | Watch

Also Read | Karishma Tanna’s First Tik Tok Video With Her Mother Will Leave You In Splits

Woman shows how to maintain hair by washing it once a week

The video starts with Anna showing her followers the steps to follow her viral hair hack. She says comb your hair thoroughly. She says to do the same with a normal hairbrush until "it hurts in a good, tingly way". According to her, this technique helps to get rid of any dead scalp skin and dry-shampoo build up. In the next step, she asks the fans to take a cup of warm water, add baking soda and some splashes of apple cider vinegar. She mentions that the mixture of vinegar mixed with baking soda helps as it "balances the scalp PH and clarifies the root area - meaning it removes any build up!".She then laid out her hair washing routine and asked the viewers to specifically follow the order: water, clarifying rinse, water, shampoo, shampoo again and finally, condition.

Also Read | Hair Care Tips: Try These DIY Hair Mists To Keep You Hair Fresh And Dirt-free

She also mentions the advantage of using shampoo twice. Annatoks says that it removes the dirt from the roots in the first wash. The second wash helps remove the dirt from the rest of the hair. After washing her hair, she uses a hair product and applies it to the ends of her hair. She then blow-dries her hair leaving the ends to get air-dried. She ended her video by saying that she sleeps with her hair clipped to the top of her head loosely and just recombs a bit every morning.

Also Read | Holi 2020: Hair Care Tips To Swear By To Protect Your Hair After Holi Celebration

Also Read | Hair Care Tips To Follow To Avoid And Manage Dry Hair At Home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.