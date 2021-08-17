Washington Monument Closed After Lightning Strikes On Tuesday: Watch Video

A breathtaking video of the Washington Monument being struck by a lightning bolt has taken over the internet. Followed by the incident, the Washington Monument will remain closed on August 17, Tuesday due to the repair work to be done as the lightning strike has damaged the electronic access system. The National Park officials took to Twitter and shared the video with the latest update on the monument.

The video was initially shared by Twitter user Travis Nix and now it has become viral with more than 2,000 retweets and thousands of views.

See the video here:

Live at the Lincoln Memorial. Lightning hits Washington monument. Absolutely incredible pic.twitter.com/S1ivKTTS0g — Travis Nix (@tnix113) August 15, 2021



Lightning strikes Washington monument

The 12-second video shows a lightning strike hitting the Washington Monument late at night. Soon after lightning clashes were seen around the National Mall, the sky turned blue followed by a huge bolt of lightning.

According to the National Park Service, the incident took place around 12:30 am on Sunday, and the video was later posted at 1 am. The next morning, it was confirmed that the lightning strike had damaged the monument's electronic access system.

Washington DC has been witnessing heavy rain and storms over the weekend triggering floods in several parts. Firefighters are deployed in flood-affected areas for rescuing the trapped people.

Strikes on Washington Monument

There have been several instances in the past when the Washington Monument was struck by lightning. Earlier in June, a lightning bolt struck the tip of the monument after which its image went viral on the internet.

