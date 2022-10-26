Woman Calls 911 With Smartwatch As Husband Buries Her Alive, Here's What Happened Next

A 42-year-old woman, who was duct-taped and buried alive by her estranged husband, used her Apple watch to call for help, The Daily Mail reported on October 21. Earlier on Sunday, 42-year-old Young Sook An, who resides in a suburb of Washington, was kidnapped and brutally attacked by her husband. The duo, which is on the verge of getting divorced, was fighting over a financial issue, when her husband Chae Kyong An allegedly said that he would “rather kill her than give her his retirement money.”

As per the couple’s daughter, Chae Kyong An attacked Young Sook An on Sunday at about 1:00 pm by punching her and duct-taping her hands, ankles, thighs, and eyes. However, during the assault, Young Sook used her Apple watch to call 911 and sent an emergency alert to her daughter and best friend. Her husband then broke her watch with a hammer, and then dragged her to the garage to put her inside their vehicle.

After being taken to an unknown location, Young Sook An was stabbed by her husband, who dug a hole in the ground and placed her inside it, the woman told the police. According to the probable cause document, “a heavy tree” was also “put on top of her.” “After being put in the ground she could hear her husband walking around the hole and dirt being put on top of her,” it read.

Man faces charges for attempting to kill wife

Young Sook An also told the authorities that she spent several hours stuck inside the shallow grave, and only managed to escape after squirming around and freeing herself from the tape. She then ran for about half an hour until she found a home. Authorities have said that Chae Kyong An is now facing charges for the crime.

Meanwhile, Young Sook An has appealed to the judge to keep him in custody, claiming that Chae Kyong An is “extremely smart” and would kill her if he gets out. “Please no bail. I am really afraid for my life. I just want to emphasize that I fear him so much and he will kill me again if he is out,” she said.