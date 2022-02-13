Watch: 4-Year-Old's Self Pep-talk Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'watch It Over And Over'

At a time when the world is struggling with several problems including a common fight against the global pandemic, here is a 4-year-old girl whose pep talk with herself has motivated the netizens. The video shared by an Instagram user shows the young girl trying to motivate herself during snowboarding. Dressed as a dinosaur, Aubrin Sage was heard giving the best motivational commentary while snowboarding.

Last week, Robert Garlow (Instagram user- chasing.sage) of Yakima, Washington, shared a video on his Instagram account featuring his daughter, Aubrin Sage. In the video, the little tot seems to be enjoying a snowy wonderland at the southeast of Mount Rainier National Park.

The post already has 64,107 likes and 2,066 comments where the parents wrote that they attached a microphone to their daughter's snowsuit as she snowboarded and recorded the unexpected.

Parts that caught the viewer's attention included 'I won't fall, maybe I will, that's okay cause we all fall'.

'I cannot handle this amount of cuteness and life lessons,' commented one while another said 'This video made me smile and I can watch it over and over'.

Check out some of the other on the post comments here:

In the now-viral video, the adorable girl can be seen speeding down the snow-covered mountains. As she moves slowly, Sage can be heard saying; “Let’s go, dad.” Further in the video, she was even heard humming, as she snows trails like a pro. Netizens were left in splits at the part where her father asks her what kind of dinosaurs she is and as she struggled to get up after falling down, she replied 'I am stuck-asaurus'.

As the post went viral, this clip on the internet has encouraged people who hailed the little one's confidence.

With 88.9K followers, Robert has uploaded 1,171 posts with most of them featuring the 4-year-old. Sage has been snowboarding since the year 2018. She also has a 21-month-old brother who is equally endearing. Sage's thought process has helped in spreading some positivity on social media. Users also appealed to the Instagrammer to not stop posting such videos and uploading more of such content.