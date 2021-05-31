WATCH: 6-yr-old Kashmiri Girl's Plea To PM Over Too Much Homework Makes Netizens Go 'aww'

Reopening of schools and conducting examinations have been one of the major challenges of the Government of India at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 has enforced the states to go under lockdown. As a result, schools and colleges have opted to conduct online classes and assign assessments so that the students don't get cut off from their studies totally. Now, a video of a 6-year-old girl from Kashmir has been going viral on social media in which the little one complains to PM Modi about the amount of work small kids like her get assigned by the teachers.

The 6-year-old Kashmiri girl's viral video was well-received on Twitter and people started to support the little over her complaint.

PM Modi gets an adorable complaint from the 6-year-old Kashmiri girl

In the video which is getting viral on Twitter, the girl says, "Greeting Modi Saab (PM Modi), I am six-year-old and I am telling about the Zoom classes. Why the kids who are just six-year-old are burdened by their teachers with so much homework? When I wake up my classes take place from 10 am to 2 pm. One is English, one is Maths, one is Urdu, then EVS, and then Computer." The girl adds that this kind of homework should be for 'bade bachche' (the grown-up ones) not her.

Modi saab ko is baat par zaroor gaur farmana chahiye😂 pic.twitter.com/uFjvFGUisI — Namrata Wakhloo (@NamrataWakhloo) May 29, 2021

Netizens react to viral video

Valid point. So much to intake. We elders can’t focus on zoom meetings over an hour how do we expect kids to intake so much of information in one go. — deepali desai (@desaideepali) May 29, 2021

The kid though makes a very valid point.... we want to over educate our kids and too soon. We literally have robbed them of their childhood. Kudos kiddo, your innocence can melt any heart !! — anil sharma (@aniljkas) May 30, 2021

Centre Clears Rs 1,163 Crore Annual Plan For Jammu And Kashmir

Meanwhile, the central government has approved an annual plan worth Rs 1,163.40 crore for Jammu and Kashmir under the National Health Mission (NHM), an official said on Saturday. It will help strengthen the healthcare system in the union territory with a special emphasis on mitigation of the coronavirus, NHM Mission Director in Jammu and Kashmir Yasin Choudhary said as reported by PTI. The Rs 1,163.40 crore annual plan is for 2021-22. He said an increment for contractual employees under the mission has also been approved.

(Image Credits: ANI/@Namratawakhiloo/Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.