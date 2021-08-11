WATCH: Anand Mahindra Shares Heart-warming Video Of Vegetable Seller Feeding Peacock

Known for sharing interesting posts on Twitter, Mumbai-based business Tycoon Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared a heart-warming video of a vegetable seller feeding a peacock. In the video, a female vegetable vendor is sitting on a mat surrounded by her vegetable baskets and is seen feeding the national bird. The tweet has garnered over 1 million views. Mahindra’s tweet read, “And sometimes you come across a scene that gives you hope that humanity & the planet will be in harmony. Incredible India [sic]”.

Take a look at the video here:

And sometimes you come across a scene that gives you hope that humanity & the planet will be in harmony. Incredible India. pic.twitter.com/hobIOgh5D1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 10, 2021

The Twitterverse was delighted to see the video and flooded the businessman’s tweet with comments in no time. It was liked by over 27,000 users and retweeted 3,500 times. A number of social media users also applauded the businessman for sharing this video. While one user commented, "National bird being fed by Mother India. What a beautiful sight," another wrote, "Faith between humans and animals and birds." Meanwhile, another tweet read, "Absolutely beautiful Sir, Maybe by watching this we take the lesson that we have to live in harmony not only with other humans but with mother nature as well." According to some users, the video was captured somewhere in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan.

Mahindra's love for animals and birds

Mahindra shares videos of animals and birds quite frequently. Last month, he had shared a video featuring Mandarin Ducks, which were sighted in Assam after almost a century. Tweeting the video, he had written “Exquisitely beautiful! And perhaps its return is a hopeful sign that nature hasn’t given up on us yet [sic]”. In June, he also had shared a heartbreaking video of a dying chimpanzee's last moments with her caretaker. Sharing the 2.20-min clip, Mahindra had written, "Damn. Made me tear up. Clearly, we’ve evolved in the wrong direction."

The businessman also shares inspirational videos on the microblogging site for which he regularly gathers heaps of praise from his loyal followers. The Mahindra Group Chairman is quite active on Twitter and commands a following of 8.4 million.

Image Credits: @Anand Mahindra/Twitter/PTI

