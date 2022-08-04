WATCH: Anand Mahindra Shares Innovative Solution To Fix Potholes; Netizens Sceptical

Anand Mahindra has been one of the most active and famous Twitter celebrities over the past couple of years. Apart from expressing his views on current affairs, the industrialist is known to entertain, educate or motivate netizens with his varied posts, which range from inspirational to comical. Recently, he shared an innovative idea that can fix road potholes in a short time.

The viral video shared by a business tycoon shows a product called American Road Patch. In a video, two people can be seen putting it over a pothole or a broken patch of the road and applying pressure on it. Soon, the road patch merges with the road and fills up the schism caused by the pothole or other obstructions. For the unversed, the American Road Patch is a malleable cardboard-like structure made of asphalt, polymer, and geosynthetic fiberglass. Sharing the video, Mahindra wrote, "I’d say this is an innovation that’s essential for India. Some building/construction material company needs to either emulate this or collaborate with this firm and get it out here pronto!".

I’d say this is an innovation that’s essential for India. Some building/construction material company needs to either emulate this or collaborate with this firm and get it out here pronto! pic.twitter.com/LkrAwIOP1x — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 3, 2022

Here's a look at how netizens are reacting

The viral video has garnered around 651K views and has prompted reactions from netizens. Many people pointed out how potholes in India are very large and cannot be fixed with a fiberglass road patch. While they also pointed out that the real problem with the bad state of Indian roads is not lack of the latest technology but corruption in the road construction work.

A user sarcastically commented, "Sir, in many places, India has potholes the size of football fields. There are roads in potholes, rather than the other way around. But still we should hope for the best.. (sic)". A second user wrote, "Agrees over here on the solution, however situation in India's most of places is worst. Such a solution will work on small path holes, not where the key road base itself is missing. If the contractor works properly, we may not face such issues (sic)". A third user expressed, " Mr. Mahindra the problem here is not of innovation. When an expressway is damaged just after 5 days of PM of the country inaugurating it, then we need to fix the primary problem first (sic)".

Sir, in many places India has potholes the size of football fields.

There are roads in potholes, rather than the other way around.



But still we should hope for the best.. — Kunal Bhatia (@kunalbhatia123) August 3, 2022

Agree over here on the solution, however situation in India's most of the places is worst. Such solution will work on small path holes, not where the key road base itself is missing. If the contractor work properly, we may not face such issues. — Chetan Sakha (@csakha) August 3, 2022

Mr.Mahindra the problem here is not of innovation. When an expressway is damaged just after 5 days of PM of the country inaugurating it, then we need to fix the primary problem first. — Manoj Payal (@ManojPayal12) August 3, 2022

(Image: @anandmahindra/Twitter/PTI)