Watch: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Nagaland Cops Parading To 1970s Bollywood Song

Known for his social media presence, Indian billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra recently shared a video featuring a contingent of Nagaland policemen parading to a Bollywood song. What the business tycoon termed as a “clear example” of a nation “obsessed” with Bollywood is the policemen training to 1970 film Humjoli’s song ‘Dhal Gaya Din, Ho Gayi Shaam.’ in the 45-second-long video, the servicemen march in coordination as the trainer is the one singing the Bollywood song that starred Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar.

The chairman of Mahindra Group wrote in the caption, “Loved this. Clear evidence that we are a film-obsessed nation. It would certainly confuse the hell out of any enemy troops who would be trying to figure out if these were nationalistic lyrics.” Mahindra shared the video after it was also posted by the Union Minister Dr Jiterdra Singh last month saying it is a “treat” to see Nagaland cops singing in unison the 1970s “classic” Hindi song. He added the hashtag saying, ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.’ Under the business tycoon’s post, soon his followers started praising the Nagaland servicemen.

Loved this. Clear evidence that we are a film-obsessed nation. It would certainly confuse the hell out of any enemy troops who would be trying to figure out if these were nationalistic lyrics… pic.twitter.com/dbDTeseiOy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 8, 2021

True ROFL moment for me!! Awesome find... And he's right!! https://t.co/JrJUbxhUBV — Sheetal Rabindran | Entrepreneur (@SheetalCares) July 9, 2021

Anand Mahindra Shares Astounding Pic Of Natural Pool

Before sharing the video of Nagaland policemen, Mahindra shared an astounding image of a natural pool originally posted by Twitter user Siddarth Bakaria. The business tycoon appeared mesmerised with the pool in the middle of a scenic view and wrote on Twitter, “Whaaaat?? I’ve never seen anything like this. This HAS to go in my travel bucket list as the ultimate swimming experience. Where exactly is this @Sidbakaria? Need GPS coordinates!”

The post featuring the natural pool which was shared on July 6 received over 6.8K likes and 526 retweets. The stunning natural swimming pool left netizens speechless with many eager to find the place. One of them wrote, “I don't know the exact location but this is also from around ur location @Sidbakaria, one of my friend forwarded it from Pithoragarh.” Another said, “Comparable is in my Palni backyard, complete with jacuzzi-like mini-waterfall - all perched on a 600 foot macro-waterfall.”

Whaaaat?? I’ve never seen anything like this. This HAS to go in my travel bucket list as the ultimate swimming experience. Where exactly is this @Sidbakaria ? Need GPS coordinates! https://t.co/lfOciyiCyQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 6, 2021

