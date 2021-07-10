Watch: Andhra Pradesh Teens Recreate Movie Scenes From Telugu Blockbusters, Win Internet

While many people dream of becoming an actor when they grow up, seldom do their dreams turn into reality. However, a group of teenage boys from Andhra Pradesh took it into their own hands and ended up recreating scenes from popular south Indian movies. What is even more interesting is that the teen duo does use any kind of high-end gadgets and equipment for the process.

Who are creators?

Laayiq Shaikh and Meenamgari Kiran, the director of these remakes, post it on their famed YouTube channel ‘ Nellor Kurrallu Entertainment’. The channel shot into the spotlight after the recreated scene of Ravi Teja starrer Krack received popularity. The Telugu film is helmed by Gopichand Malineni where Ravi Teja plays a fierce cop. The action film has its own fanbase but with the recreation, these children have taken the love for fight scenes to the next level in the video.

According to several reports, Kiran is only educated till the 9th grade and at present works at a tea stall. He is responsible for shooting the clips, which he does on his smartphone. The video is then sent to Shaikh, who edits it. The recreation, on average, takes three hours.

Their YouTube channel has garnered a huge fanbase and has over 671 thousand subscribers. Commenting on the video of Krack, a user wrote, "This director is fire. Good Job" While another added," Upcoming film industry. great job." Yet another user showered accolades on the duo saying that, "He's so talented person. God bless you bro future, upcoming director." In addendum, their efforts have also been recognized by few celebrities who took notice of these videos and shared them on their pages.

Earlier, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan shared their clip recreating Vakeel Saab movie scene on his Facebook account. “This is pure talent, loved every bit of this. Can imagine the amount of hard work these boys and girls would have taken," the caption of the now-deleted post read. Sarileru Neekevaru director Anil Ravipudi too lauded the kids in one of the social media posts.

Image: Ravi Teja/Twitter/KuLK-Events-_-Nellorerrallu/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.