Watch: Baby Elephants Find Innovative Ways To Have Fun In This Viral Video

While everyone knows that August 12 is celebrated as International Youth Day, a few are aware that the same day is also celebrated as the ‘World Elephant Day’. Each year, on this day, these magnificent creatures are honoured and celebrated. The day is usually dedicated to raising awareness about the challenges these majestic mammals face, and how to help conserve them.

Elephants are adorable creatures and taking photographs as well as videos in their natural surroundings may easily become an obsession for wildlife enthusiasts. The same happened with Sudha Ramen of the Indian Forest Services. He uploaded an interesting video of elephants playing together and having fun on Twitter. The video instantly melted the viewers’ hearts and got more than 23k views and over 2.5k likes.

The video clip exhibits how much fun elephants have they spent time together. In the video, one can see a family of elephants enjoying, playing and sliding in the mud. A pair of infant elephants try to get down from the higher ground, however, due to a slippery slope, they end up sliding down instead.

More about the videoA third young elephant joins them later as they were sliding down the muddy trail. Within few seconds, the mama elephant came to rescue and assisted the little one. While posting the video, Ramen captioned and write, “An interesting video of an elephant family. African or Asian, the world needs elephants. Let’s understand that.”

Let's, take a look at the video:

A interesting video of an elephant family.



African or Asian, the world needs Elephants. Let's understand that. pic.twitter.com/rJna70QBNx — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) August 12, 2021

The video’s got the Twitterverse falling in love with the elephants and it's seen in the comments on the tweet. While one user wrote, “Thank you for your efforts in elephant conservation and awareness. We need to understand their importance and coexist with them. Every elephant life matters,” another wrote, “What a fun these guys are having.” Enjoying the cute video, one of the users also wrote, “Happy to have this joyful video in this morning.”

Thank you for your efforts in elephant conservation and awareness. We need to understand their importance and coexist with them. Every elephant life matters.#WorldElephantDay2021 — Ram_mohan_naturalist (@RM_Says) August 12, 2021

Entertaining video. Elephants because of their massive body weight cannot jump down or up, so they locate some slope to slide down & for going up. — Pipalkoti (@Pipalkoti) August 12, 2021

Elephants are a threatened species and their numbers have declined dramatically in recent decades, owing to poaching, habitat degradation, human-elephant conflict, and abuse in captivity. Very recently an elephant herd has finally sighted returning to its original location after a 17-month journey through China.

(Image Credit: Twitter)

