WATCH: Baby's Reaction Leave Netizens In Splits After Mother Coaxes To Say "mama"

A video of a mother coaxing her child to say "mama" has gone crazily viral on social media. However, the young one, contrary to her expectations, exclaimed, "Dada!" This viral video was shared by Make Babies Smart, an Instagram account that publishes adorable baby videos.

Mother coaxes baby to say mama

The adorable toddler can be seen sitting on her father's knee and playing with their dog in the video. Her mother is seen urging the baby to say "mama" while filming the clip. The kid is learning new words, and her mother wanted to record the precious moment. The baby, on the other hand, yells out loud, "Dada," and her father bursts out laughing. This was not something the mother expected.

As the lady tried harder, netizens advised her "better luck next time." One of the users wrote, "Dad is too hype", another user wrote, "It's fascinating how babies all around the world do this exactly alike." Another Instagram user wrote, "Dad's little princess."

Similar incidents

This similar incident will leave you amazed. In most societies, there is this preconception that a father cannot properly care for his child if the toddler's mother is not present. There is also a widespread misconception that if a father is left alone with a toddler, he will wreck the house. A father of two sons, on the other hand, defies all clichés by raising his children in a way that would give any regular mother a "heart attack".

Whenever their mother inquires about their children's well-being, every father offers perfect images of them. Kenny Duess, on the other hand, always performs the total opposite of what one would anticipate from a father. When Duess's wife inquired about the kids, he always responded with a manipulated image of his toddler. Duess, who is from Antwerp, Belgium, has a history of causing a sensation on the internet by posting manipulated images of his children. Duess tweeted a photograph of the child dangling precariously from a balcony. The caption of the hilarious post reads, "You don’t need much to enjoy the view. Dad is always on the lookout for all the dangers in the streets."

Picture Credit: make_babies_smart-Insta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.