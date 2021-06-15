Watch: Baby's Reaction To A Magic Trick Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'priceless Expression'

Currently, the most popular or trending videos on the internet are of toddlers laughing, crying, and reacting to their first encounter of various activities. These days, the mother and father tape the funny and cute expressions of their kids and upload them on the internet, which acts as an escape and happy space for many people.

Here is a Reddit viral video where a toddler is excited over watching a magic trick for the first time. The valuable response by the child is adorable and will surely bring a smile to your face.

The caption of the video reads, “Baby’s first encounter with magic trick”. The recording begins with the toddler’s father performing a simple magic trick with a white ball. After the trick, the toddler breaks into a pleasant smile and begins clapping in a lovely approach making the video very healthful.

The video shared on Monday, June 14, was 95 percent upvoted and around 370 people have commented. The kid's innocent smile and clap at the end have made netizens go ‘aww’. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this video post has received a whole lot of love, and appreciation.

Toddler videos, the new trend

Since the emergence of the COVID pandemic lockdown, many parents are seen trying out different ‘challenges’ with their children. Whether it be randomly laying one’s head on their kid’s lap to see how they’d react or leaving their child alone in a room with their favorite treat to test their patience, the list is quite diverse. Videos showcasing such trends are usually super fun to watch, and the same is proven by this recording of a family which may leave you smiling.

In the first 2 years of life, most of a baby's brain development occurs. And so, it's very important for babies and toddlers to explore their environment and experience many sights, sounds, tastes, and textures. Interacting and playing with others helps children learn about the world around them. While babies explore the new world, capturing those precious movements and uploading them for the world to watch is a great idea as it refreshes people's moods and cheers them.

(Image Credit: REDDIT VIDEOS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.