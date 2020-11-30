Watch: 'Blue Dragons' Wash Up On Beach In Cape Town, They Look 'a Bit Like Sea Scorpion'

Strange looking dragon-like creatures also called the ‘Glaucus Atlanticus’ were discovered at Fish Hoek Beach near Cape Town. These are not literally the fire spitting dragons but a species of small, blue sea slug that resemble the mystic being. The Fish Hoek Beach took to its official Facebook handle and shared an image of the strange creature on the sand, with its tentacles spread all across.

Rare species discovered

In the video, the species appears to be silvery grey on its dorsal side and dark and pale blue ventrally, with dark blue stripes on its head. It has a flat body, with tentacles- like structures coming out of it. In the video, it can be seen slowly moving the tentacles. According to the reports by Independent, Maria Wagener runs the Facebook page for Fish Hoek Beach. She said that she found around 20 on the beach and she had never seen such creatures before. In the caption she wrote, "A short shaky video of one of the many Glaucus Atlanticus (aka sea swallows or sea dragons) seen on Fish Hoek Beach on Monday 16 November 2020".

Stunned by the video, netizens bombarded the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "One of the most beautiful and wonderful creatures in creation. Thanks for sharing !". Recalling his own experience, another person wrote, "Heaps of them on the beach at Yaroomba, Queensland last week. The colour is absolutely brilliant blue. At first we thought is was a bit of some other creature. Thank you for the information". Making a sarcastic remark, one person wrote, "That is one of the most beautiful creatures. That’s typically how you know they probably aren’t safe to touch when they are this beautiful".

In a separate incident, the same creatures made appearance after 30 years in May at the Padre Island National Seashore in Texas. The discovery of the tiny insects was made by a 7-year-old boy named Hunter Land, who first visited the island on May 2. Constant lockdowns and shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has led to the re-emergence of wildlife at various places

