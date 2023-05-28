Watch | Brave Man Plunges Into Icy Waters To Save Dog, Hailed As 'hero'

We have all heard the ever-green phrase, 'A dog is a man's best friend.' They are always there to help and save us, but have you heard of the opposite? In a heartwarming incident, a man in Sloan Lake in Colorado, USA showed courage of saving the life of a husky dog who got stuck in a frozen lake while chasing a goose.

The dog ran into the lake while it was chasing the goose, according to Instagram user Holly Morphew who posted the footage. The man, who has since been identified as Jason Skidgel, leaped in to save the puppy while oblivious to his safety.

I am so happy to say he did, and both he and the dog were ok: Eye-witness

Morphew took to Instagram to share the video. In the caption, she said, "Yesterday my friend and I went for a walk around Sloan's Lake. We saw a dog take off from the opposite side of the lake full speed ahead chasing geese. We watched in horror knowing the ice would soon run out. It did, and the dog went down into the lake. It struggled for long as we helplessly looked on, praying it could break enough ice to get to the shore."

It further read, "But it was getting tired and we could see the struggle wouldn't last much longer. We called 911 and the fire department was on its way. We weren't sure their rescue would be fast enough. Then, a #hero took off his clothes and went in to save them. I am so happy to say he did, and both he and the dog were ok.''

The man can be seen in the video cutting through the ice to get to the dog. To the delight of the people supporting them the entire time, he grabbed the dog and helped it swim back to the beach. When the two emerged from the water, the throng flocked to him and covered him with their clothing and jackets to keep him warm. After receiving so much love and support, Skidgel made a video to express his gratitude.

'I wanted all of you to see how humanity came together. I may have saved Loki's life, but they saved mine. Thank you to all!''

The man's deed touched online viewers, who referred to him as a "hero" in the comments section. "You are a hero, and I'm so glad to see these individuals giving their all to aid you," one user wrote. "It's nice to see the positive side of humanity for once; unfortunately, it took a tragedy to display it. Thank you to everyone involved," he further added.