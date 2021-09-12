Last Updated:

WATCH: Cat Hanging On For Dear Life At Stadium Sends Fans Into Panic; Then It Falls...

Fans attending Miami Hurricanes home opener against Appalachian State on Saturday witnessed a shocking incident when a cat somehow got into Hard Rock Stadium

Ujjwal Samrat
Hard Rock Stadium

Image Credits: Twitter/Reakinhov


Fans attending the Miami Hurricanes home opener against Appalachian State on Saturday witnessed a shocking incident when a cat somehow got into Hard Rock Stadium. During the first half of the Miami Hurricanes vs Appalachian State game, fans suddenly witnessed a cat hanging from a wire that was dangling off the upper deck. Seeing the cat struggling to hold the wire, fans ran to help the cat. While some tried to pull the cat up, others were in a position to catch the cat. 

Eventually, the cat fell to the lower level of the stadium, where fans using an American flag as a makeshift net were able to safely catch it before it was carried off to safety.

Soon, Hard Rock Stadium took to its Twitter handle and updated the fans about the well-being of the cat. Lauding fans' presence of minds to save the cat, the Hard Rock Stadium and announced a donation to Humane Society Miami following the incident. As per the official bio, Humane Society Miami is an adoption facility, and work to place every animal  'into a loving home'. 

“They were trying to grab it from above and they couldn’t reach it but they were scaring it downward,” said Craig Cromer as reported by AP, a facility manager at the University of Miami and season-ticket holder who with his wife Kimberly brings the flag to each home game. 

Miami coach Manny Diaz said he learned of the cat incident postgame. The Hurricanes held on Saturday, topping Appalachian State 25-23. “I don’t know anything about that or what was going on,” Diaz said. “But I’ll tell you, if the cat will help us in our red-zone offense I’m going to see if we can give it a scholarship.”

Fans react to Hard Rock Stadium cat video

(Image Credits: Twitter/Reakinhov)

(With Inputs from AP)

