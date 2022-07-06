Watch: Celebration With Fireworks Turn Dangerous After Multiple Crackers Light Up Together

People have different ways of celebrating their happiness, and bursting crackers is one that transcends cultures across the world. However, crackers, while an enthralling sight, can also turn dangerous if proper safety measures are not adhered to. In a recent social media post, such a situation can be witnessed where the people celebrating with firecrackers narrowly escape a major accident.

In the video, a group of people can be seen celebrating by bursting firecrackers. As the video progressed, it showed men were busy lighting the fuse to a cracker, while women were seen lounging around with the children. One person was seen lighting the fuse of what appeared to be a rocket, about 10 feet away from a massive box of firecrackers that they brought with them. The box was kept under a car parked nearby. The rocket went off with minor sparkles and the men started discussing what was wrong with the firecracker and how they should light up the next one. Suddenly, one of the sparks landed in the boxful of firecrackers leading to a big explosion.

The children standing around the boxes jumped away, and alert women immediately pick up the little ones. There was a pause and the family appeared to be relieved that everything was over. One of the men in the group goes near the firecracker box to check if everything is fine. He spots one of the sparks inside the box and tries to run away, warning others too. But all hell breaks loose and fuses of nearly all the firecrackers light up, resulting in a massive ball of fire just underneath the car.

While a major accident could've occurred at the site, the sight was nothing short of a spectacle. Watch the video below:

Netizens say 'pretty impressive'

The viral video has garnered more than 10,000 votes and nearly 600 comments. The viral video has also prompted many to express their views. "Well hopefully it has Farmers Insurance. They know a thing or two because they’ve seen a thing or two. This is like exactly the kind of ad they would run (sic))," a user wrote. A second user commented, "Someone please give more info about this, even if it's weeks from now. Would love a follow-up or aftermath (sic)". A third user expressed sarcastically, "Put it right under the fuel tank, that'll protect it".

