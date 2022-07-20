Watch: Chef Makes Chocolate Chameleon; Netizens Call Him 'chocolate Specialist Doctor'

Creativity always gathers huge praises on the internet. In a viral video that is doing rounds on the social media, a Swiss-French chef named Amaury Guichon is recieving a lot of plaudits for making a chocolate chameleon. Confused? Yes, the Swiss-French chef has left the netizens awestruck by creating a magnificent chocolate chameleon.

Guichon, who is known for his pastry designs and chocolate masterpieces, recently shared a video on his Instagram profile in which he can be seen making a chocolate reptile which is sitting on a tree branch, also made of chocolate.

Captioning the post, Guichon who has over 9 million followers on Instagram wrote, "Chocolate Chameleon! Mother and baby chilling in the chocolate rainforest!"

Watch the viral video:

Since being shared, the video has scored over 6 million views and more than 6.3 lakh likes so far.

'Chocolate specialist doctor' say Netizens

Soon after the video was posted, many social media users took to the comments section and started praising the artist for his amazing artwork and astonishing creativity. "Magnifique," wrote one social media user. "I’m blown away with the detail and precision put into each of these masterpieces!" commeneted another.

"Chocolate specialist doctor," said a third user. "A truly artist!" remarked a fourth.

Praising the creatrivity level of the artist, another user wrote, "Just amazing, the characters you create are incredible, this made me smile (sic)."