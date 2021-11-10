Last Updated:

WATCH: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Plays Football, Shares Glimpse & Quotes Dennis Bergkamp

Bhupesh Baghel captioned the video of him playing football with a famous saying of Dennis Bergkamp- "Behind every kick of the ball, there has to be a thought". 

Chief Minister of Chhatisgarh Bhupesh Baghel was seen flaunting his skills on the football field on Wednesday. In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel can be seen kicking a football hard, as many young players looked at the 60-year-old in amazement. Bhuspesh Baghel was in Sector 9 of Bhilai steel city in Chhattisgarh to inaugurate a floodlight-equipped football stadium. 

Bhupesh Baghel captioned the video with a famous saying of ace footballer Dennis Bergkamp- "Behind every kick of the ball, there has to be a thought". ‘Non-Flying Dutchman’ Dennis Bergkamp (nicknamed such because of his fear of flying) was known for his fine technique, plentiful assists and breath-taking goals. The Dutchman was manager Bruce Rioch’s first signing for Arsenal in 1995, and managed to retain the number 10 shirt for remarkable 11 years. During the course of his career with Arsenal, he won three Premier League titles and four FA Cup trophies. 

Manipur CM N Biren Singh flaunts his football skills

Bhupesh Baghel is not the only footballing CM; a few days back his counterpart in Manipur N Biren Singh was seen showcasing his skills on the field in a friendly match at the Tamenglong Natural Football Ground. CM N Biren Singh was accompanied by MLAs and BJP leaders when they were put up against the Joint Tribal Council (JTC) team. The friendly match was the first one on the revamped natural grass football ground of Tamenglong.

N Biren Singh, who has noticeably better technique than Baghel, had also shared glimpses from the football match and written, “It's always good to be back on the football pitch.”

 

