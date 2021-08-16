Watch Cutest Cuddles Of Snow Leopard Duo Jessie & Panja; As Netizens Heart Special Bond

Leopards are terrifying animals, but the internet is melted by a viral video of two snow leopards named Jessie and Panja shared by Paradise Wildlife Park. In the video, the two snow leopards were seen cuddling and sleeping in their enclosure together. On Sunday, the video was posted on the Wildlife Parks Instagram page.

The mushy video was uploaded with the caption, "Are these not the CUTEST cat cuddles ever! Jessie and her boyfriend Panja were being very snuggly in one of their beds this week!"

Netizens adored cuddly couple

The video has over 5,700 views and counting since it was shared about a day ago. It has also received a lot of excellent comments. An Instagram user wrote, "This is so special to see." "Absolutely beautiful they are," commented another. "Beautiful," expressed a third. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

This isn't the first time Jesse and Panja have made the rounds on the Internet, their love has captivated Internet users on countless occasions. Another video depicting cats went viral on the Internet two weeks ago. In that video, they appear to be opening their arms to cuddle each other to sleep at one point, similar to what they did in the latest video. Later, they can be seen making room on the narrow bench for one another. They altered their positions and only slept next to each other.

Important facts about snow leopards

Snow leopards have never been known to attack humans and are the least aggressive of the big cats when it comes to humans. However, as prey populations dwindle and habitats narrow due to commercial activity, hence, livestock raiding is becoming more common, these cats are frequently forced to kill cattle.

The IUCN Red List classifies it as Vulnerable because the global population is anticipated to be fewer than 10,000 adult individuals and is likely to drop roughly by 10% by 2040. Poaching and habitat damage as a result of infrastructure development pose a concern. From eastern Afghanistan, the Himalayas, and the Tibetan Plateau, to southern Siberia, Mongolia, and western China, it lives in alpine and subalpine zones at heights ranging from 3,000 to 4,500 m. It also lives at lower elevations in the northern section of its range.

(Image- @paradisewildlifepark/Instagram)

